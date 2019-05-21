PHOTOS: Biggest ever Newbridge June Fest launched by former jockey Mick Kinane and author Orla McAlinden

Legendary jockey Mick Kinane and author Orla McAlinden were the guests of honour at the launch of June Fest 2019 at the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge last Friday, May 17.

Festival committee PRO, David Malone said that this year’s festival has more events than ever and also branches out to surrounding towns. Running from June 1 to 23, it features a wide variety of music, arts, cultural, heritage, entertainment and family fun.

This is the eighth year of the festival and Mayor of the Newbridge Kildare MD, Murty Aspell paid tribute to the volunteers that have grown it year after year. Mr Malone, thanked Kildare County Council, Brady Burns Insurance, the Riverbank and all it’s supporters. He signaled out Richard Meehan of the Meehan Family Food Group, which is the main sponsor of the festival for the second year in a row.

Mr Meehan said he had been involved in the festival prior to the sponsorship and he emphasised the important link between the community and business.

For the full list of events and more information about the festival, log on to www.junefest.ie