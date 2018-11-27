PHOTO GALLERY: Switch-on of the Christmas Lights and Santa’s visit in Naas

PHOTOS: Tony Keane

The Christmas lights were switched on in Naas last weekend.

And Santa arrived too — as he always does to the town hall — rewarding all those children who have been so good all year with a little something from his grotto, hastily erected in the town hall.

Street entertainment was arranged thanks to the Moat Theatre and some special guests were lined up.

There were more market stalls around the town hall and at Poplar Square.

But the highlight of the day was the switching on of the lights — a task performed by Naas Mayor Billy Hillis.

The Christmas lights have been given something of a makeover in Naas over the past three years.

And this year marked the final stage of the upgrading process.

And apart from the main thoroughfare through the town, lights have been erected at Newbridge Road, Kilcullen Road and Friary Road.

Santa is due to visit again this Saturday when he'll return to the town hall between 2 and 5pm to meet any boys and girls who missed out on Saturday.

