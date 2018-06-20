PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare County Show 2018

PHOTOS: Tony Keane

The annual Kildare County Show 2018 took place on Sunday, June 17.

The day was deemed a fantastic success by organisers, with thousands flocking to Athy GAA grounds.

Chairman Tom Kelly said “Having had a very successful show we very much look forward to incorporating more events next year to build on this years show.”

PRO, Emma O Brien said “Visitors to the show enjoyed a wide variety of interests, demonstrations and exhibitions. While also incorporating areas such as our free Kidzone, dog show, horse and pony competitions, vintage and livestock to name a few.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our team of volunteers who helped to put it all together. We very much look forward to 2019!”

The Kildare County Show Society has contributed greatly to the social and economic development of Athy and its hinterland over the past hundred years and intends to continue to do so for many years to come.