PICTURES: Dan Donnelly's arm back on display in Kildare

The mummified arm of Kildare’s most famous boxer Dan Donnelly returned to the county last week as part of the Heritage Week/Kilcullen 700 celebrations at Kilcullen Heritage Centre.

Donnelly (1788-1720) became known as the King of the Curragh after his open-air victory against Englishman Tom Hall at what is now known as Donnelly’s Hollow at the Curragh in 1814.

His right arm was preserved, and for years was on display in the Hideout pub in Kilcullen. After the Byrne family retired from that business in the mid-90s, the arm left the county, but has featured occasionally in museum exhibitions around the globe.

It returned to Kilcullen last week courtesy of Mrs Josephine Byrne.

Pictures taken at the Kilcullen Heritage Centre Heritage Week/Kilcullen 700 celebrations last Saturday, August 24 by TONY KEANE