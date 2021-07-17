Gardaí on the trail of tractor vandals after two machines damaged extensively

Gardaí have issued an appeal after two Bord na Móna tractors were badly damaged by vandals at Geashill, between Portarlington and Tullamore, Co Offaly..
The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement appealing for help on Friday evening, July 16.
"Gardaí are investigating extensive criminal damage to two tractors and a number of containers owned by Bord Na Móna, Ballynakill, Geashill overnight between the 15th/16th July," they said.
Anyone who might information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Tullamore Garda Station 0579327600.
