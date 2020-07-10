PICTURES: More of your fantastic Kildare shots for our summer photo challenge

During the lockdown, we asked you to send in your amazing pictures of Kildare taken in your back gardens or within the government’s travel restrictions.

Over the past couple of months, we have received an amazing number of fantastic snaps taken by the talented amateur photographers of Kildare — and the pictures just keep on coming.

The Leinster Leader and Kildare Now have decided to extend our photo challenge for the rest of the summer — so be sure to take your camera or phone along with you on your walks and rambles, or family days out when you are revisiting your favourite places you couldn't go during the height of the pandemic.

Take a picture of the scene and send it to us. It could be of anything that captures the day, the moment, and the experience. We want people to show the beauty of their community and the pride that they have in their area.

Send your photos to this special email address: 2kmchallengekildare @gmail.com. Include your name, where you’re from and where the picture was taken.

We’ll keep publishing selections in print and online. So keep snapping!