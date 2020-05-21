PICTURES: More of your brilliant photos of Kildare in our Lockdown Photo Challenge

We want to see your amazing pictures of Kildare taken in your back garden or within the government’s restrictions of 5km from home. The Leinster Leader and Kildare Now recently asked Kildare people to bring the phone or camera along while taking their morning walk, afternoon ramble, evening stroll (always adhering to the Government’s current guideline, of course) or just relaxing in the garden.

Take a picture of the scene and send it to us.It could be a wonderful landscape, a mountain, a lake, a person, a family, wildlife, farm animals... anything that captures the day, the moment, and the experience. We want people to show the beauty of their community and the pride that they have in their area.

Send your photos to this special email address: 2kmchallengekildare @gmail.com. Include your name, where you’re from and where the picture was taken.

We had an overwhelming response to our call out — which means we’ll have pages of beautiful pictures of Kildare in weeks to come. We’ll publish the pictures in the Leinster Leader and at www.leinsterleader.ie and www.kildarenow.com. Get snapping!