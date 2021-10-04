New hostel opens for homeless Defense Forces veterans

The Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann), otherwise known as ONE, has opened its latest hostel in Ireland that will be used by veterans of the Irish Defense Forces who are experiencing homelessness.

The new development at Brú na Farraige on 8 Harbour Row, Cobh, County Cork has 5 bedrooms and was launched by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney.

ONE is a registered Irish charity for veterans of the Defence Forces with facilities nationwide including Dublin, Donegal and Westmeath. The charity offers veterans housing and support, with the ultimate goal of accessing permanent accommodation, improving mental health and preventing future homelessness.

The charity also has 15 Veteran Support Centres and to date, over 1,000 veterans have benefitted from ONE's three homeless hostels. With the addition of the new home in Cobh, ONE will provide just under 20,000 beds to veterans of the Defence Forces annually, with 90% of those helped moving on to permanent housing.

The organisation has worked closely with the Office of Public Works to secure the use of the former social welfare office in Cobh and this new development will provide a safe and secure five en-suite bedroom hostel alongside a veteran support centre.

Speaking about the launch of the new hostel in Cork and ONE’s ambitions, Ollie O’Connor, CEO of ONE said:

“Cobh has a strong heritage of military service, so we are delighted to announce the opening of the new Cobh development, the first veteran hostel in Munster. The new facility will directly enable ONE to provide Ireland's homeless veterans with a safe, secure and supportive space, warm meals, camaraderie, and care, for as long as they need it.

90% of the veterans helped by ONE escape the cycle of homelessness and move on to permanent housing and this is a key motivation behind the work we do. The work of ONE can be summarised in four words – Support, Comradeship, Advocacy, & Remembrance.”