PICTURES: Network Ireland Kildare Branch annual lunch in aid of Cuisle

Network Ireland Kildare Branch hosted its annual Charity Lunch in Killashee House Hotel on Friday, November 19, in aid of the Cuisle Cancer Support Outreach Centre, recently opened in The Waterways, Sallins.

Attendees enjoyed a glass of prosecco, as they made their way straight to their tables, at the superbly organised event. This event is one of the key days in the Kildare branch calendar every year and is one of the main fundraisers for the charity partner for the year.

Entertainment was provided by John Forde, the Piano Man and Lisa Dolly also gave a beautiful performance.

Stella Moran from Cuisle explained the wonderful work of Cuisle and how the centres support cancer patients and their families. Committee member Paddi Mulholland shared her own story and her wonderful experience with Cuisle.

Also included in the day were a raffle for prizes kindly donated by members and friends of Network Kildare, along with a lively auction conducted by Kathy Moran. The beautiful diamond necklace was won by a very lucky lady and was very kindly sponsored by Nicki Teahan of Teahan Optometrists.

The committee would like to thank all the very generous sponsors of the raffle and table prizes, along with the décor and prosecco.

Network Ireland Kildare Branch President, Laura Maher commented “We were so thrilled at the success of today. Organising any event in these times is difficult but with the assistance of a superb committee and the events team here at Killashee Hotel, we were able to ensure that a fantastic day was held, in a safe environment for everyone.

“We did have to compromise on a few factors but we managed to host a hugely successful event. I would like to thank all our very generous sponsors, our media partners Leinster Leader and our official partners AIB. I would also like to thank national Network Ireland President Aisling O’Neill for coming to Kildare to be part of such a special day.”

The committee will be releasing the full amount raised for Cuisle Cancer Support Centre in the coming weeks but if you would like to show your support, you can donate to any member of the Network Kildare committee or purchase one of the fundraising journals or calendars which are on sale in Reillys SuperValu Sallins or contact the committee through Network Ireland Kildare Branch social media.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY