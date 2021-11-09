PICTURES: Kildare Pride in Your Place Awards Night

The annual Pride In Your Place awards took place at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane last Thursday, November 4.
Kildare County Council hosted the prize-giving ceremony for the winners who included young people, gardeners and local authority residents’ associations from across the county. There was also a new category in this year’s awards for Covid Heroes who went above and beyond for their communities during the pandemic.
Kildare mayor Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil and Eoghan Ryan, deputy chief executive of KCC presented the awards.
Marian Higgins, acting director of services in the Economic, Community & Cultural Department thanked the groups and individuals who had taken part for their work and achievements in their neighbourhoods.
Cllr Ó Cearúil said; "Today's event is one of the most important in Kildare County Council's annual diary. Today is about celebrating the hard work of individuals and groups throughout the county. Community is what brings us all closer together and it has been extremely evident over the past two years just how important it is. All recipients today have demonstrated their dedication to their respective communities and given selflessly of their time. Comhghairdeas le gach duine atá bainteach inniú."
Mr Ryan added; “We are delighted to be hosting the 26th year of the of these important Pride in your Place Awards. This is a welcome opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the amazing contributions and hard work of individuals and groups across Kildare to support and improve our communities. I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of tonight’s nominees and winners. Given the challenges of the last two years, these efforts and contributions are more important than ever before.”
This is the 26th year of the competition for local authority and approved housing body estates. Prizes were awarded for best kept gardens, estate maintenance and community development. This year there were 52 entries representing over 30 estates.
This is the 18th year of the County Council’s special awards scheme for young people who make an outstanding contribution to community life. Seven young people were recognised for their contributions in making their communities great places to live.
Full list of prize-winners
Kildare County Council, Pride In Your Place Results 2021
Category 1 (1-20 Houses)
Winner: Millview, Milltown
Category 2 (21-40 Houses)
3rd Place: Mooretown Drive, Rathcoffey
Runner up: Ottomy Crescent & Grove, Clane
Winner: Wheatfield Upper, Ardclough
Category 3 (41-60 Houses)
3rd place: St Brigids Terrace, Sallins
Runner up: St Dominicks Park, Newbridge
Winner: Sarto Park, Naas
Category 4 (61 – 85 houses)
Runner up: St Patricks Park, Kill
Winner: Coarsemoor, Lodge Park & St Brigids Terrace, Straffan
Category 5 (86 + houses)
3rd Place: Ballymakealy, Celbridge
Runner up: Avondale, Lexlip
Winner: Ardrew, Athy
Community Development Category
Runner up: William Pearse Terrace, Castledermott
Winner: Ashgrove, Derrinturn
Most Improved Estate
Runner up: Loughnamona, Lexlip
Winner: Dara Park, Newbridge
Best new residents’ association
Winner: Malone Place, Athy
Best Kept Garden 2021
Winner: Joe & Nelly Egan, St Patricks Park
Youth Endeavour Awards 2021
Caitlyn McGannon, nominated by Time to Sign
Sofia Halayko, nominated by Comhar Housing
David Halayko, nominated by Comhar Housing
Shannon Ransome, nominated by Monasterevin Youth Action
Leah Behan, nominated by Kildare Town Youth Project
Keeva Buggle, nominated by Wheatfield Residents Association
Millie Ryan, nominated by Bishopsland Awareness Committee
Kelsey O’Keefe, nominated by Dunmurray Residents Association
Special Awards
Covid Hero Award 2021
Winner: Kathleen McEvoy & Karen Leavy of Bishopsland Awareness Committee for creating the Bishopsland food bank as a Covid-19 response and delivering weekly food parcels to residents in their own estate. Kathleen and Karen are tireless volunteers and advocates in this community.
Years of Service in the Community Award 2021
Winner: John O’Brien, William Pearse Terrace Residents Association, Castledermot for chairing this group for 10 years and working within his own community to deliver amenities such as community allotments.
