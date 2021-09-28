PICTURES: Paddy Casey gig in St Patrick's Church, Newbridge

Paddy Casey played an intimate gig at St Patrick's Church in Newbridge last Sunday, September 26, as part of the government-funded Comeback sessions. These took place across Kildare last week and featured locally-connected artists including BellX1, Arlene Bailey, Tebi Rex, Megan O'Neill and JyellowL. The concert will be streamed free on October 9.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
