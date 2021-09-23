PICTURES: 'Absolutely Fabulously Ridiculously Ugly' at the Moat Theatre, Naas, for Culture Night

‘Absolutely Fabulously Ridiculously Ugly’ was performed at the Moat Theatre, Naas, as part of Culture Night celebrations last Friday, September 17.
Written, devised and performed by Conor Burke and Emma Finegan, it is the story of two young people desperate to fit in, in a world that is begging them to stand out.
Light and sound design was by Aidan Cooney.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.