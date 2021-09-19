PHOTOS: Naas Care of the Aged welcomed back with afternoon tea

The committee of Naas Care of the Aged recently held an afternoon tea event to welcome back their members ahead of the centre reopening later this year.
The centre has undergone extensive renovations and upgrading while it was closed due to Covid-19, and this event gave the members a chance to view the work undertaken, as well as giving them a welcome afternoon out.
Local musicians entertained the crowd, and there was a surprise performance by the Rock'n'Roll kids themselves, Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington.
The members of the Care of the Aged committee would like to thank all the businesses of the town who contributed generously towards the raffle, and all the volunteers who helped make the afternoon happen.
The committee are looking forward to opening the doors again and welcoming back the members later this year.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
