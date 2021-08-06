PICTURES: Live music with Arlene Bailey at the Moat Theatre, Naas

Live music is back at the Moat Theatre in Naas as part of a series of free live music gigs called 18 to 18 — 18 Gigs Until 18 September.
The concerts are free but tickets are limited — and some are already sold out. However, gigs are also being streamed on YouTube and patrons are asked to make a donation to support the Moat Theatre.
Arlene Bailey and her band performed to a delighted audience on Sunday, August 1.
Upcoming acts include John Lee, Jerry Fish, Mike Hanrahan, Des Hopkins, Mary Coughlan, John Forde, Amy Dillon, Megan O’Neill, Floydian Slip, Emma Langford, Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington and Sive.
The gigs are organised by CS Promotions and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
For more information and to book tickets, see www.moattheatre.com.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
