PICTURES: Monasterevin nun Sr Mary Rose Gleeson marks 100th birthday

Sr Mary Rose Gleeson of the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, December 5.

Her celebrations started with Mass in Moore Abbey chapel, celebrated by Fr Liam Merrigan.

A party followed at the Clanard Court Hotel in Athy, where she was joined by family, friends and fellow sisters from Ireland and the UK.

Sr Mary Rose is a familiar figure in the parish, attending morning Mass every day . Everyone wishes Sr Mary Rose continued good health and enjoyment of life.