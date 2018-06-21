KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: The Thatch in Ballymore is for sale

The Thatch Bar and Restaurant in Ballymore Eustace has been put on the market.

JP & M Doyle are delighted to put the Landmark Bar and Restaurant Licensed premises for sale at a guide price of €485,000.

The Thatch is situated in the centre of Ballymore Eustace village on the corner of Main Street and Chapel Street.

"Ballymore Eustace is a very attractive and welcoming village nestled on the banks of the River Liffey, close to the Wicklow border. It is situated right next to many amenities - Russborough House, Blessington Sailing Club, Golden Falls Lake, Poulaphouca, with Horse racing at Punchestown, Naas and The Curragh Race Courses close by.

"Ballymore Eustace is located just off the N81, Naas: c. 9km. Blessington: c. 6.4km. Just a 25 minute drive from the M50 Motorway on the main 65 Dublin bus route", said the agents.

"The buildings extend to c. 485 sq. m, in excellent condition and are tastefully presented, there is a bar, lounge, restaurant area, fully fitted kitchen and a standalone take away (currently rented) with large private car park offering tremendous development potential.

"Planning Permission has been granted by Kildare County Council for the extension of the property consisting of a two story eight B&B guest rooms and staff room floor area of 229 square meters.", the description added.

For more information, contact JP & M Doyle on 01 4903201.