PICTURE GALLERY: Enjoying the Celine Byrne and the Classix concert at The Manor, Palmerstown House

Caragh soprano Celine Byrne performed at The Proms at The Manor concert at Palmerstown House last Sunday, supported by local choral group The Classix under the musical baton of Owen C Lynch.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
More News
Girls enjoying a Leinster Rugby Girls Give it a try session at Naas RFC in Naas last November. PICTURE: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.