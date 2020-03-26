GALLERY: Network Ireland ladies applaud Kildare's Anita at International Women's Day event

Network Ireland managed to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day 2020 at the scenic Tulfarris House, only weeks before the coronavirus restrictions came into place.

The event was held at the Kildare-Wicklow border venue on Friday, February 28, where approximately 200 women from across Ireland celebrated this annual international event.

Guests enjoyed a prosecco and canapé reception in the original Tulfarris House before moving into the function room where Clodagh Walsh, broadcast journalist with RTÉ, was MC for the afternoon.

Speakers included Network Ireland National President Lousia Meehan (Wicklow branch) who spoke about ‘The Power Within’; Her Excellency Deike Potzel, German Ambassador to Ireland, Louisa McDonnell (Galway branch) and Network Ireland Kildare Branch committee member, Anita Meenehan.

Anita who works for Mangan’s Pharmacy group, was a finalist last year in the national Network Ireland business awards, in the ‘Shining Star’ category (Employee of the Year).

The Kildare winner was nominated for her energy and compassion in her role at Mangan’s, where she is both senior OTC manager at the Newbridge branch, and senior purchasing manager along with leading, coaching and developing staff within the organization. She further developed Mangan’s website and a customer and corporate app tailor made to suit their clientele.

At the Tulfarris event, Anita spoke of how her life was turned upside down at 18 years of age when a fire took the life of her mother and young brother and she had to raise her four siblings along with her own two children, one of which was 12 days old at the time of the tragedy. She was described as a compelling and engaging speaker and her talk was warmly received by the gathering.

Network Ireland Kildare Branch was very well represented on the day with four tables of members and guests. Kildare branch President Tara Lane commented, “The event was another amazing day from Network Ireland, the room was filled with inspirational women who all came together to celebrate International Women's Day.

“I was so proud of our very own Anita Meenehan who spoke publicly for the first time about her family tragedy and how she drew on the power within to keep her family together and raise them all, despite being so young and dealing with the loss of her mother and brother. There was not a dry eye in the room after Anita spoke.

“Due to the current crisis with Covid 19, Network Ireland events are on hold but the committee are at the end of the phone to support any of our members and businesses during this very difficult time. We are working on online events to keep engaging with and supporting our members and colleagues. This crisis is a very difficult time for business owners and we encourage everyone to support local businesses where they can.”

Ms Lane advised members and followers to keep an eye on their Facebook page and website for information on online events.