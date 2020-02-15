READER PICTURES: Kildare's Carbury Castle is steeped in history

Reader Daniel O’Neill of Coolree sent us this wonderful series of pictures of Carbury Castle.

He writes: “Carbury Castle is steeped in Irish history from the Bronze Age right through to the 1798 rebellion.

“It is a castle situated in the townland of Carbury on the borders of KIldare and Offaly. The area is dominated by the ruins of this great Tudor mansion set atop Carbury Hill, which was also known as Fairy Hill.

“The motte on the hill was probably built by Meiler FitzHenry who was granted the area by Strongbow. It was acquired by the de Berminghams in the 14th century, before being taken by the native Irish in the 15th century.

"In 1588 it was granted to the Colley family, ancestors of the Dukes of Wellington, who built a large stronghouse in the 17th century.

“Carbury castle features in a recent Vodafone TV advertisement.”

