Christmas festivities continue at The Mill Celbridge today

The annual Christmas Fair is ongoing today at the Mill in Celbridge, having commenced again this morning at 11am.

There's a feast of giftware, with some fab home made crafts, cards, jewellery and gifts.

Check out some teachers' giftware, plus some quirky gifts from Littlehill Animal Rescue Centre, with fresh eggs and sponsor Pauline McLynn's hand knit tea-cosies and hen jumpers! There are lots of festive decor pieces for sale from scented and sprayed cones, stockings, ornaments, along with novelty well being hampers and small gift sets.

Today's Sunday Festive Family afternoon will include Magic Martha, bouncing castle, face painting and of course, Santa's Grotto. So it's all fun festivities at the Mill Celbridge today, running from 11am-5pm.