PHOTOS: €1.2m Clane New England style home comes with home cinema

This wonderful New England style family home has come on the market with magnificent gardens extending to 0.3 acre.

Approached through secure electric entrance gates guaranteeing privacy for its occupants, this impressive, unique residence extending to approximately 528 sq. m., is beautifully positioned in a wonderfully private site right in the heart of Clane village with all amenities required for modern living.

From the moment you enter this oasis, one is immediately hit with a sense of space and light throughout. The generous hallway leads to the living room to the left of the house which boasts wonderful high corniced ceilings, a beautiful high Marble fireplace and archway leading to the dining room, with French doors which open out to the large outdoor terrace.

Central to this home is a bright and spacious, family friendly open plan kitchen/breakfast room with solid poplar hand painted inframe cabinets, a large distinctive island, an array of appliances, crema marfil marble floor tiles with access to the south facing veranda via French doors.

The family room also has access to the veranda which overlooks the wonderful patio and parterre garden, and in turn leads to the remaining garden area to the rear which are just a joy to behold, lush with colour and beautifully landscaped. There is also a utility and guest toilet on the ground floor level, whilst the impressive front entrance porch provides a large bright space in the hallway.

The first floor accommodation consists of three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. The master bedroom suite is an expansive, light filled room with bay windows and comes complete with a large double walk in wardrobe and exquisite marble ensuite. A family bathroom and walk in hot press completes the first floor accommodation. There is also an over porch balcony to the front just off the landing area.

The second floor accommodation comprises two bedrooms both of which are en-suite, a study and ample storage off the landing area. The basement provides a gym, fabulous home cinema room, plant room and additional storage.

Internally this home offers the ultimate comforts of modern contemporary living with incredibly high specification finishes throughout.

Externally Brysam is finished with a wonderful, tasteful, coloured nap plaster finish. All plinths and patios are finished in granite as is the front steps, porch/ portico.

All external windows and doors are detailed with distinctive profiled, portland stone surrounds. In addition, all windows and doors are U value high performance double glazed aluclad manufactured in Austria. Roof is Brazilian green natural slates ridged in copper. There is an energy efficient geothermal, thermostatically controlled, underfloor heating system throughout and an efficient rainwater harvesting system.

A combination of tall trees, mature hedges and bamboos on all boundaries creates a true oasis of privacy and security. Generous terraces, private veranda, parterre garden, patios, manicured lawns, coloured stone driveway and a wide range of beautiful trees and flowers provide wonderful colour seclusion and tranquility.

The property also comes complete with TV, Telephone and Broadband connection which allows easy streaming of the internet for smart TV s Netflix etc. The house is also wired for multi-room surround sound with recessed speakers.

The current owners have really put their own stamp on this property finishing the internal decoration with neutral and stylish pieces and breathtaking landscaped grounds, whereby the new owner will have little to do but move straight in.

Clane is a fabulous setting with an array of excellent amenities and services including shops, schools (primary and secondary), church, cafes, restaurants, crèches, the Westgrove Hotel and leisure centre and a wide range of sporting and recreational facilities.

Dublin city and its surrounding areas (just 40 minutes away) are easily accessible via a frequent bus service, commuter rail links at Sallins and Maynooth and easy access to both the M4 and M7 motorways.

Viewing is a must to fully appreciate all the magnificent attributes that this magnificent home offers. This home has been brought to the market by Sherry FitzGerald Reilly.