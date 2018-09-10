Sadness in Edenderry as beloved nuns bid farewell

There was an air of sadness in Edenderry last week as two nuns said goodbye to the town after more than two decades.

Sisters Gráinne McKelvey and Anne Casey, Sisters of St. John of God, bid their final farewell to their beloved Edenderry Parish.

Sr. Anne arrived in Edenderry in 1996 and worked part-time in St. Mary’s Secondary school and part-time in Youth Reach, as well as being involved in many pastoral initiatives in the town.

Sr. Gráinne came to Edenderry in 2005 and worked in the former Kedron project, doing one-to-one counselling in the Parish Centre and running a homework club at the same centre.

In 2006 three Sisters, Stella, Gráinne and Anne moved to live and work in Churchview Heights Housing Estate.

Sr Stella was transferred to Enniscorthy in 2012, leaving Sr. Anne and Sr. Grainne in the North Offaly town.

Due to the decline in Vocations both Sisters Anne and Gráinne are being transferred to minister in Wexford and, unfortunately, there are no sisters to replace them in Edenderry.

Sr. Gráinne is joining the Retreat Team in the Congregations’ Retreat House in Curracloe, Wexford, and Sr. Anne will be involved in Pastoral Care of the elderly sisters in the Congregation, and in ministry in Wexford town.

Both have been much loved in Edenderry and locals are sad to see them go. Both sisters agree that their years in Churchview were "the best of their lives."

They had "the best neighbours anyone could have and felt totally at home."

The people of Churchview, Fairgreen and Greenwood are very sad that the sisters are leaving their community.

As Sisters Anne and Gráinne left at the end of August, and before departing they thanked the people of Edenderry for their support and friendship over the years.

They also wished to thank everyone for their good wishes and promised to remember everyone in their payers.

The Parish of Edenderry thanked them for their contribution to the community and wished them every happiness and continued success in their work.