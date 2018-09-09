Naas shopkeeper fined for having 'fake' chargers for sale

Having counterfeit laptop chargers for sale landed a former retailer in Naas in court.

Muhammad Tayyab, whose address was given as 25 The Waterways, Sallins, was prosecuted for the unauthorised use of a trademark at his premises at 1 Railway Terrace, Naas on September 17 2014.

The case was heard at a sitting of Naas district Court last Wednesday. Detective Garda Martin Long got a warrant to search the premises. This was done as part of a nationwide operation seeking counterfeit Hewlett Packard chargers.

When he entered the premises the chargers were for sale and there discrepancies on some of the boxes in the form of words spelled incorrectly.

He said he showed the warrant to the defendant and he added the defendant was very cooperative and handed over all of the chargers - eight in total.

Det. Gda. Long said he spoke to a Hewlett Packard expert based in Switzerland who was satisfied that all the chargers were counterfeit.

He said the defendant said he got them from someone in Kilkenny and was not aware that this was against the law. He said that person was no longer answering his phone number.

The defendant told the court he had the shop for twenty years but now works elsewhere.

He said he bought the chargers after seeing them on eBay. He said he also bought phone chargers in this way but later removed them.

He said there were no customer complaints about the chargers.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said counterfeit goods is an international racket but the defendant is a “small fry in a huge pond.”

Her imposed a fine of €1,000.