PHOTOS: Sports stars honoured as tributes paid to retiring Newbridge principal Pat O'Leary

The Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge held its Annual Sports Awards on Wednesday May 23.

In honour of his retirement, principal Pat O’Leary was the special guest.

Several previous winners of the Sportsperson of the Year award from his time as Principal and Deputy Principal returned to honour him, while Kildare manager Cian O’Neill represented the Alumni in sharing memories of Mr O’Leary’s time in the classroom and on the pitches.

This year’s winner of the Sportsperson of the Year is Mark Glynn. Mark had a phenomenal year winning the South Leinster and Leinster 800m finals. After receiving this award, he then claimed the All-Ireland.

The Junior Sportsperson of the Year is Nathan Anyanwu, who had a phenomenal year. Scoring 25 goals, he helped the U15 team to the Leinster Minor Cup Final.

The Sports Leadership Award went to Callum Sourke, while JB Murphy won the Jamie Donohoe Perpetual Memorial Cup for his exploits in cycling in the past year.

