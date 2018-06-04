Kildare girls invited to try out rugby this summer with Newbridge Rugby Club

Newbridge Rugby Club is hosting a ‘Give It A Try’ programme to encourage girls to try out rugby this summer.

The sessions will run on Monday nights from 6.45pm to 8pm, starting on June 11, for girls aged 10 to 14.

No previous experience of rugby — or any other team sports — is necessary, and girls and parents shouldn’t worry if they miss the first evening or can’t commit to every Monday until August, as the youngsters can attend on a drop-in basis as it suits.

The emphasis will be on having fun, making friends and learning a new sport, with the emphasis on skills and enjoyment. Research shows that girls are likely to drop out of sport in their teenage years, and ‘Give It A Try’ aims to encourage them to keep active in an enjoyable, fun environment.

The costs is just €10 for the entire programme, with a free t-shirt included.

Last season, Newbridge Rugby Club had very successful U12s and U10s teams, and they will also have an U14s team in place next year.

The ‘Give It A Try’ programme will take place at the Defence Forces Sports Complex and Pitches on the Green Road, The Curragh (near Lumville House). Parents will also be welcome to stay for a chat or a cuppa during the sessions if they wish.

The programme is backed by the IRFU, and is being rolled out in multiple venues and clubs across the country this summer to encourage girls to pick up a rugby ball for the first time.

For more information, contact Laura Coates on 087 9871752 or contact the Newbridge Rugby Club Facebook page.

All are welcome to come and try the sport