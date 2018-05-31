Talented Kildare students win at Texaco Children's Art Awards

Six Kildare students have been presented with top awards in this year’s 64th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Tara Neville Moynihan (14), from Coláiste Chiaráin, Leixlip, won first prize in the 14-15 years age category of the competition. She was presented with her award by Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, TD, and James Twohig, Director, Ireland Operations at Valero.

Other Kildare winners, who received Special Merit Awards at a ceremony held in Dublin recently, were Eilis Pluymers (14), from Celbridge Community School, Celbridge; Ross McHale (13), from Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge; Lorna Fokam (12), from Presentation Girls School, Maynooth; Amy Kenny (5), from St. Laurence's National School, Sallins and Liam Kelly (7), from Scoil Mhicíl Naofa, Athy.



