PICTURE GALLERY: The search is on for this year's Kildare Rose

The search is on for this year's Kildare Rose of Tralee contestant.

The hunt was launched last Sunday afternoon at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is once again the main sponsor. This year's final will be held on May 12 in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, and will once again be hosted by International Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh.

“We are delighted that the Westgrove hotel continues to be the main sponsors of the Kildare Rose for the forth year running,” said organiser Elena Gibson.

Jerry Russell, Westgrove Hotel general manager, added: “At The Westgrove Hotel Leisure Club and Spa we are very excited to welcome back the Kildare Rose Competition in 2018. The Rose of Tralee is a unique and huge part of an Irish summer and is looked forward to by so many Irish Families both here and abroad. It is an excellent 2opportunity for us to showcase our recently refurbished rooms and to play our part in making the talented young women that enter the Kildare Rose competition feel special. We are thrilled and delighted to be the main sponsor of this wonderful event.”

For the past four years the Kildare Rose has supported the locally-based charity, the Jack & Jill Foundation, and this will continue in 2018.

“In 2017 over €1,550 was raised and over the past four years we have raised a total of €5880 which has provided 367 hours of care to sick children,” said Elena.

“We are delighted to announce that Gary Patrick Hair Design, will continue to be the hair sponsors for 2018 and provide hair care for the 2018 Kildare Rose in all her duties as she represent her county.”



Deirbhle Mulvihill from Kilcock was crowed the 2017 Kildare Rose in April and represented the Lilywhite county in Tralee.

Anyone interested in applying for this year's Kildare Rose can fill out an application on www.roseoftralee.ie/roses, or email kildare.roseoftralee@gmail.com.

PICTURES: TONY KEANE