PHOTO GALLERY: What a week it's been for the Kildare U/20s and their supporters!

Jimmy Loakman, Naas gives his backing to the boys at the homecoming at the Osprey on Sunday evening. PICTURE: TONY KEANE
Calvin Fitzgerald was at the Osprey Hotel to welcome the Kildare U-20 All Ireland winning team, Sunday evening, August 5. PICTURE: TONY KEANE
Gillian, Michael and Aileen Murphy, Ballymore Eustace
Ger Donnelly, County Board Chairman
Charlene, Betty, and Samantha Hyland, Ballyteague
Aidan and Sarah Chambers
Rowena Hurley-Lynch, and Cian Potts
Johnny and Siobhan Callaghan
Fiona, Niamh, Laura, and Siobhan Murphy, Ballymore Eustace
Trish and Ger Walsh, Naas.
Young fans, Alan Thompson, Caitlin Taaffe, Ollie Hanniffy, Rory and Jamie Thompson
Mary Clare Healy, Carol Murphy, Naas
Jimmy Hyland’s niece, little Lily Thornhill, and Charlene Hyland
The victorious Kildare U-20 All Ireland team, Sunday evening, August 5, at the Osprey Hotel. Picture: Tony Keane
Cathal and Karl Hartley, Margaret Hartnett, and Margaret Hartley
Pauline, Catherine, DJ, Peter, and Claire Earley
Josephine, Jack, and Richard Cully
Kathleen Cronin, Aaron O’Neill, Jack Cully, Betty Collins
Jimmy Hyland pictured with his neighbours, Emmet, young Óisín, and Mick Nugent
Jimmy Hyland pictured with his family members
Bernie, Mark, and Eoghan Barrett, Ballymore Eustace
Waiting on the arrival of the victorious Kildare U-20 All Ireland team, Sunday evening, August 5, at the Osprey Hotel.
Out to support Kildare U20 in Croke Park were Michael McFadden Ciara McLoughlin and Zave McLoughlin (Clane). PICTURE: Sean Brilly
Kildare Players with the Eirgrid Gaa Football All-Ireland U20 Champions 2018. PICTURE: SEAN BRILLY
Anne Noone (Arthgarvan) and Carmel Mangan (New York) were in attendance at Croke Park to support Kildare U20 . PICTURE: SEAN BRILLY
Ronnie Masterson, Georgina O'Rourke and at the back, John O'Rourke, Mick Masterson, Sean Dunne and Camillus Walsh
