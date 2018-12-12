PICTURES: Scoil Mhuire, Clane, adult education graduation night

Hundreds of adult education graduates gathered at the Westgrove Hotel on Wednesday, November 28, to receive certificates following their various adult education courses at Scoil Mhuire in Clane.

Among them was Jade Caplis from Kilcullen. Currently a Leaving Cert student — she sits the exams next summer — at the Cross and Passion school in Kilcullen, Jade added to her Leaving Cert work by taking on a sixteen week make-up course.

Accompanied by her friends, Ruairi and Lile Cramer, Jade said that she had been driven by her father from Kilcullen to Clane for the course.

Edmond Behan, the Assistant Director of Adult Education Studies, said that for most students, the adult education experience combined struggle, anxiety hope but was ultimately one of celebration.

Director of Adult Studies, Seamus Scully, thanking course support staff, Colette Breslin, Bernie Holigan and Jacqui Slattery, highlighted the role of families in supporting students for this “stepping stone” study in their lives. Thanks also went to principal, Pauric Nolan, Dr Ger Dunne (DIT) and Dr Derek Barter (Maynooth University or MU) who were present to speak and present certificates to around seventy graduates in skills including psychology (done via MU), healthcare, digital skills, payroll.

Mr. Scully said there 400 graduates this year alone in varied certified courses and over 1,100 students per week, both from Clane and other places, are enrolled for the Autumn term.