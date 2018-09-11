PICTURES: Reilly's Antiques, Prosperous, to hold auction of important antique furniture, fine art and collectables

Reilly's Antiques in Prosperous is hosting an important auction of antique furniture, fine art and collectables - which will include the contents of a period residence in Dublin 6 W and other important clients.

The auction will be held on Monday next, September 17, at 6.30pm sharp.

CLICK THROUGH THE GALLERY ABOVE TO SEE SOME OF THE FASCINATING OBJECTS THAT WILL BE UP FOR SALE

Contents of the auction will include: a 19C Irish Mah Fusee Dial Clock (Jameson of Grafton St.), 19C Overmantle Mirrors, William IV Chest of Drawers, Vict Rosewood Secretaire Tallboy, Vict 2 Door Walnut Pier Cabinet, Reg & William IV Cellarettes, Vict Mah Grandfather Clock, Vict Couches, 18C Brass Telescope, Pair of Oils on Canvas in Original Gilt Frames by Arthur D Waerhert, Paintings by J. Monteith, A.M. Bowen, H. Bullard. Selection of Quality Period Display Cabinets, Sideboards, Work Boxes, Desks, Canterbury's, Games Tables, Centre Tables, Pairs of Night Stands, Clocks, Barometers, Royal Doulton, Bronzes, Silver, Royal Worcester, Waterford, Moorcroft, Jewellery, Rugs, Object D’Art, etc.

Viewing will take place from Wednesday, September 12 to Friday, September 14 from 10am to 6pm, on Saturday, September 15 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, September 16, 1pm to 5pm, and on the day of the sale.