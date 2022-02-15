Van Gogh 'immersive experience' coming to Ireland

Immersive Van Gogh experiences have seen rave reviews and sell-out shows in cities across the world, from Tokyo to London.

Today, Theatre of Light are excited to announce that Dublin is finally getting its first immersive celebration of Vincent Van Gogh. Taking over the Shelbourne Hall at the RDS from May 16, Van Gogh Dublin is a 20,000 square foot, light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works.

You will encounter the brilliance of one of history’s greatest artists in 360 degrees.

Van Gogh Dublin is an immersive, all digital, hands-free experience that is perfect for our socially distant world. Its rich content is suitable for every audience, including families, school groups, couples, and seniors.

An iconic venue of scale with strong artistic and cultural links, the RDS is one of a select few Dublin venues with sufficient infrastructure to build an immersive exhibition of this scale and impact.

The event has been masterminded by Dublin based company Theatre of Light and multi-award-winning content powerhouse Nohlab.

As part of the experience visitors will also be given the chance to view three award winning existing contemporary pieces of digital artwork, some of which feature in the famous Atelier Des Lumiere in Paris, that will take the visitor beyond Van Gogh, on a journey of the evolution on Art, Science and Light.

Speaking about what makes this immersive experience by one of the world’s most iconic artists so incredible, Project Director Jillian Wilson said:

“You get to walk through the fascinating and tragic life of Van Gogh, through his carefully curated artworks, chosen to fully absorb you in a multisensory experience, with mind-blowing audio-visual effects.”

Nohlab have created a unique journey whereby visitors will experience audio-visual storytelling at its best and will be submerged in Van Gogh's history and art work in an advanced digital format.

Founder Dan Gleeson experienced similar shows across Europe, the US and Asia, inspiring him to bring something even better to Dublin:

“When you first arrive you don’t know what to expect. Immediately you’re completely taken aback by how beautiful everything is and how impressive the digital artwork is, brought to life all around you. You then become completely absorbed by the journey, Van Gogh’s incredible talent and his fascinating life”.

“And it’s really not just for art lovers, people of any age and any interests will enjoy this spectacle. It really is an incredible new experience we can all now enjoy in Dublin across the coming summer months”.

Pre-sale tickets are available from today at vangoghdublin.com from €23. General admission tickets go on sale Tuesday February 22. All Covid-19 rules and guidelines will be strictly followed. Follow @vangoghdublin on Instagram for more.