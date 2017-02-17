Beer enthusiasts to brew up a storm in Sallins this Saturday

The Kildare heat of the national brewing championships 2017 are being held in Lock 13 in Sallins this Saturday.

The competition is being held by the National Homebrew Club, is being hosted by the South Kildare Homebrewers and is strictly for NHC members.

The national contest is to find the best homebrewed craft beer in the country.

There are two days of judging, with the second being held in Alfie Byrnes, Dublin 2, on March 4.

Learning how to brew is a very time consuming but mainly well rewarding, and can be done in your own home

With over registered entries in the competition, Lock 13 will be busy and it will be a great chance for members of the public to meet local brewers.

All entries must be handcrafted products, containing ingredients available to the general public.

For more, visit www.nationalhomebrewclub.ie.