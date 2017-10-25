Kildare's Kevin Feely named on Ireland's 2017 International Rules squad

The Irish squad has today been announced for the International Rules Series against Australia next month.

Athy’s Kevin Feely is the only Kildare player to be named on the 21-man panel.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea will captain the team.

There are no Dubs named, due to club commitments.

The two-test series will take place in Australia, on Sunday November 12 at 5am Irish time, and Saturday November 18 8.45am Irish time.

Manager Joe Kernan’s team is as follows:

Chris Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo)

Niall Morgan (Edendork, Tyrone)

Gary Brennan (Clondegad, Clare)

Eoin Cadogan (Douglas, Cork)

Killian Clarke (Shercock, Cavan)

Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers, Kerry)

Kevin Feely (Athy, Kildare)

Paul Geaney (Dingle, Kerry)

Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast/Ballaghadereen, Mayo)

Brendan Harrison (Aghamore, Mayo)

Conor Mc Manus (Clontibret, Monaghan)

Michael Murphy (Glenswilly, Donegal)

Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill, Sligo)

Paul Murphy (Rathmore, Kerry)

Karl O’Connell (Tyholland, Monaghan)

Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy, Mayo)

Niall Sludden (Dromore, Tyrone)

Enda Smith (Boyle, Roscommon)

Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, Tipperary)

Zach Tuohy (Geelong/Portlaoise, Laois)

Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Galway)