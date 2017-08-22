Rose of Curragh competition at Curragh Racecourse this Sunday

The search for the Rose of the Curragh takes place at the Curragh Racecourse this Sunday, August 27.

Featuring a high quality seven race programme, the first race is off at 2pm.

The Tipperary Crystal “Rose” Ladies Invitational Race will be one of the highlights featuring some of the top lady riders from all over Europe, while the Snow Fairy Stakes, Plusvital Round Tower Stakes, Flame of Tara Stakes and the ultra competitive Tote Irish Cambridgeshire are other notable races.

The race day will also include the Search for the Rose of the Curragh – Best Dressed Competition, and the 2017 Rose participants will be special guests of honour.

The prize bonanza for The Rose of the Curragh will be include a series of the Tipperary Crystal Fine jewellery ranges and a range of high quality products from the Tipperary Crystal Giftware and Homeware Collections.

