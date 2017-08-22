Five of Kildare's best greyhounds into second round of BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

Five of Kildare’s fastest greyhounds are to progress into Round Two of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby after competing well in the opening round at Shelbourne Park .

Native Chimes owned by John Kelleher started late but took on speed to finish first in the opening heat in 29.69. Dream Mover (owner Robert F. Roberts), Higher Level (owner Paula Heffernan), Elusive Heights (owner Maurice Heffernan) and Brackloon Titan (owner John Coleman) will also progress to compete in the Second Round heats for the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park.

With a total prize fund of €287,500, The Irish Greyhound Derby is sponsored by BoyleSports, Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker.

The competition is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar, with a winner’s prize of €150,000.

The Second Round heats will be held this Thursday 24 August and Saturday 26 August at Shelbourne Park. Ireland’s best racing greyhounds will progress over the next four weeks to the Third Round heats followed by the Quarter and Semi-Finals.

This action packed period will conclude with the Final held on Saturday 23 September. Both the Semi-Final and Final will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and online to a worldwide audience on RTÉ website and RTÉ Player.

In recent years, the Irish Greyhound Derby has seen strong competition from across all regions. The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2016 winner was Rural Hawaii, owned by Michael & Helen O’Dwyer from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary with winning prize money of €125,000.