In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
TG4 Ladies Football Championship: Staunton, and Mayo, brush Lilies aside as Kildare return to intermediate grade
Naas and Moorefield clash in uinque final for Leinster Leader Cup.
Intermediate and Junior Football Championships resume;
Three page Kelloggs Cúl Camp picture special from Coill Dubh, Nurney and Eadestown;
From the Fairways: all the results and fixtures plus Picture Special from Royal Curragh Lady Captain's Prize.
Castlewarden's Lauren Walsh making huge golf strides; plus, Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.
Racing: Some superstars to take out of another brilliant Galway Festival (Robert Catterson).
Newbridge Dog Stadium: Saunders Dash impresses once again.
And from the KDFL: reports results, fixtures, tables, noticeboard and Senior Division Focus.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on