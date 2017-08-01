In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Disappointing ending to a positive season as Lilies crash out to Armagh.

Reports, reaction, and comment.

Brave effort but same old story (Tommy Callaghan).

Little between us, their execution was the difference at the end of the day says Cian O’Neill.

We left it behind us: Kevin Feely

It was there for us: Paul Cribbin.

SHC: Clane shock Celbridge as Naas win again. Coill Dubh back to winning ways as Confey get better of Éire Óg Corrachoill.

Two Mile House crowned Division 3 champions.

Kildare Minor camogie girls crowned Leinster champions

U16s come up just short in the All Ireland decider

Cúl Camps: this week we visit Two Mile House and Round Towers.

Golf: Lady Captain’s Day at Newbridge; picture special as Naas GAA take to the fairways for the Paddy Hacket Memorial Golf Classic,

Racing: a few gifts to help you through the Galway Festival week from Robert Catterson.

Dogs: Final Dash sends Saunders into Derby draw.

All the results, reports, fixtures, tables and Senior Division Focus from the KDFL.

Jenny Egan just misses out on European medal.

Naas man James Roe wins Young Driver of the Month Award.

All that and much more in this week’s Leinster Leader, in the shop now.