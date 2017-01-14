Clare get better of Kildare by a point

A goal in each half saw Clare edge out Kildare by a single point in Round 2 of the Peter McNulty U21 Football Tournament played in Hawkfield this afternoon (Saturday January 14).

In a lively game, a more mature looking Clare side had Kildare on the back foot following a goal mid-way through the opening half from full forward Alan Sweeney, it was the difference between the sides as Clare led 1-7 to 0-7 at the break.

Kildare got themselves right back into in when Johnathan Flattery found the net on the resumption and The Lilies were level with points from Stephen Comerford and Cian Byrne.

However a second goal, Sweeney again on target for Clare, saw Kildare fall four behind and while they fought back to get within a point, Clare held out for a fully deserved one point win.

CLARE

Alan Duggan; Seamus Collins, Darren Nagle, Colm Pyne; Shay Malone, Rory McMahon, Ryan Griffin; Cian O'Dea, Darragh Bohannon 0-2; Aiden Davidson, Cathal Downes 0-1 (f), Conal Ó hÁineifin; Evan Courtney 0-3, Alan Sweeney 2-1, Conor Finucane 0-5 (3f). Subs: Oisin Hanrahan for Seamus Collins (20m); Liam Tierney for Cian O'Dea (40m); Brian O'Connell for Aiden Davidson (45m).

KILDARE

Declan Campbell (R'eens); Ben Kelly (C'dermot), John Moran (Athy), Gavin Burke (TMH); Stephen Comerford (R Towers) 0-1, Dara Malone (Awood), Jamie Smyth (Kevins); Jamie Flynn (RT) 0-1, Brian Travers (R'coffey); Cian Costigan (S'fields) 0-3 (3f), Cian Byrne (S'fields) 0-1, Paddy Heaver (M'nooth) 0-2; Eoin Lawless (S'croft) Jonathan Flattery (M'nooth) 1-0, Jack Robinson (C'inkoe) 0-3. Subs: Stephen McGlynn (C'bury) for E Lawless (10m); Aaron Masterson (M'field) for Dara Malone 15m; Chris Byrne (Clane) for Brian Travers (bc 40m); Ruadhan Ó Giollán (M'nooth) for B Kelly (48m); Dan O'Sullivan (M'nooth) for G Burke (48m); Eoghan Boyle (R'angan) 0-1 for J Flattery (52m); Paddy Woodgate (R'eens) 0-2 f for C Byrne (54m); Barry Kelly (Athy) for P Haver (54).