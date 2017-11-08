Kildare location searched as part of organised CAB raids today

A location in Kildare was searched today as part of a major Criminal Assets Bureau operation against investigating an Organised Crime Gang based in Cabra.

A property in Leixlip was among 24 searched in Kildare, Dublin and Wexford.

Searches were conducted this morning, November 8 2017, at private residences and professional offices.

Gardaí seized a large amount of documentation and evidence, that they believed relate to the proceeds of crime.

The CAB were assisted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Emergency Response Unit. Armed Support Unit and Gardaí from DMR West and Wexford Divisions.

During a search of a house in Finglas a quantity of cocaine with a street value of approximately €3,500 (subject to analysis) was discovered and a male (37 years) was arrested and is being detained at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

The operation and searches are ongoing.