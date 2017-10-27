WATCH: Meet the Smyths from Kildare competing in Ireland's Fittest Family

Two Kildare families are to compete in the upcoming series of Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ.

The Ryans from Nurney and the Smyths from Donadea are among 12 mega-fit families who will compete for the coveted title and €15,000 prizemoney.

The Smyths from Donadea say they are strong contendors in the competition.

WATCH HERE:

#IrelandsFittestFamily is back Sunday at 6.30pm! Meet the super fit, animal loving Smyths from Kildare. Could they be this years champs? pic.twitter.com/rWZJio9RcM — RTE One (@RTEOne) October 27, 2017

Jimmy Smyth (50) works as an engineer.

Katie (22) is currently working as an assistant for Irish Autism Action, while studying for her Masters in Applied Behavioural Studies in Trinity.

Jamie (19) is a student in Maynooth University where he is studying business and management.

Ciaran (17) is starting into sixth year and is regarded by the whole family as their fittest team member.

The show starts on RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Sunday, October 29.