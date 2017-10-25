#WATCH: Check out what this cyclist did to cause rail delays to Maynooth services
The incident happened this afternoon
Delays were reported to Maynooth rail lines this afternoon, after a cyclist caused damage to a level crossing at Coolmine.
Iarnród Éireann released footage of the cyclist trying to cross the level crossing before the barrier dropped, and ends up colliding with it.
Delays of up to 30 minutes were reported at approximately 2:15pm as a result.
WATCH HERE:
Update: Maynooth services operating up to 30 mins late due level crossing damage caused by a cyclist. Pls heed #warningsignals & #bikesafety pic.twitter.com/2qsAtieC05— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 25, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on