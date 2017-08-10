New family enclosure to be launched at the Curragh Racecourse

A new family enclosure is to be launched at the Curragh Racecourse for Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Day two of Longines Irish Champions Weekend on Sunday September 10 is set to be an exciting finale to the 2017 season at The Curragh.

The County Kildare venue is delighted to announce that they will create an exciting Family Friendly Enclosure on September 10, which will be located in the in-field of the racecourse with fantastic views of all the racing action and accessible to anyone with a race day admission ticket.

The enclosure will feature a great mix of family friendly entertainment, together with a high quality food and beverage area.

Derek McGrath, CEO of The Curragh, said: “We feel that the new enclosure will greatly enhance the customer experience and provide a fun area for families to enjoy what promises to be a magnificent day to showcase the very best that horse racing has to offer and a fitting highlight to finish our 2017 season.

“High quality and competitive racing has been the hallmark of the season so far for the County Kildare venue. The development project is on schedule and already there has been significant progress made with the repositioning of the historic Queens Room, which is currently under construction.”

Derek McGrath added: “Our major races have rated highly and competition for success has been very strong throughout the season. The track has been in excellent condition and has consistently received very positive reviews from trainers and jockeys which is testament to the hard work and dedication of the Curragh team.”

Racegoers are advised to book tickets for day two of Longines Irish Champions Weekend in advance.

In addition to world class racing, day two of Longines Irish Champions Weekend will feature the Parade of Champions, the Longines Prize of Elegance for ladies and men and an exciting line up of music performers.

The Curragh Thoroughbred Trail kicks off the day with the public having the opportunity to visit some of the leading stable yards, stud farms and other equine establishments. The Trails are filling fast and need to be pre-booked at www.irishchampionsweekend.ie