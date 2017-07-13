Ancient Naas castle is "falling down"

An ancient castle in Naas is “falling into a serious state of disrepair” and should be properly maintained.

St. David’s Castle is over 800 years old and situated just off the main street, at Church Lane, near the Presbyterian Church.

Labour councillor Anne Breen said that the iconic building and the area immediately surrounding need to be maintained.

She is asking Kildare County Council to contact the owners and ensure it is properly maintained “to a standard in keeping with its status as a listed building.”

Cllr Breen told the Leader: “Situated in what was the centre of medieval Naas, it is now in great danger of irreparable damage. In fact the walls all along Church Lane are in a bad state of repair and could constitute a safety hazard to people using the lane as access to and from the town.”