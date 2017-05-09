Kildare wind farm case due get underway in High Court today

The future of Kildare’s first ever wind farm hangs in the balance as court proceedings get underway today in the High Court.

Element Power, the company behind plans to build 47 wind turbines up the North West side of Kildare, has taken a case against An Bord Pleanála, who refused permission for the Maighne Wind Farm last October.

The judicial review is due to get underway at 11.30am today. The case will be based on how the planning authority reached its decision, and not on the pros and cons of the proposal.

Most of the case is expected to deal with planning procedures and how they were enforced.

