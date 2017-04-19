Overcrowding worsens at Naas Hospital

There are 22 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today. Only the Mater Hospital in Dublin has more patients (26) without a bed, in the eastern region.

There are 25 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and 14 on trolleys in Portlaoise, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Earlier today the Health Service Executive activated its escalation policy, advising people if possible to visit their GP or the K-Doc instead of the hospital. See also: http://www.leinsterleader.ie/news/news/245695/stay-away-from-naas-hospital-today.html