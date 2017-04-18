Sinn Fein lay wreath at Heffernan memorial in Kildare

A special ceremony took place in Tea Lane Cemetery, Celbridge, on Easter Monday.

The Sinn Féin Tom Kealy Cumann laid a wreath in memory of Michael Heffernan who fought in the GPO during the Easter Rising in 1916.

In 2016 a plaque was unveiled for him at Tea Lane Cemetery.

In July 2016, Michael’s grandnephew, Brendan Heffernan, came to Celbridge from Australia.

He was looking for the burial place of his grand uncle and brought with him a memorial card.

Glasnevin Cemetery had confirmed that Michael Heffernan was buried at Tea Lane Cemetery.

On Easter Monday last, Sinn Féin’s Tom Kealy Cumann laid a wreath and lilies at the Heffernan plaque in Tea Lane.

Paul Gillis provided music on guitar and there were some moments of reflection.

Speaking after the event Cllr Íde Cussen said: “In 2016 I gave my word to Brendan Heffernan that we would always remember his grand uncle, Michael Heffernan, at Easter as we carry out our wreath laying locally. Brendan was very emotional when we spoke of this and he was very appreciative.”

Cllr Cussen said they have sent on copies of photographs from 2017 to him.