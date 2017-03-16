Five Kildare schools shortlisted for national student theatre awards

Five Kildare schools have been shortlisted in this year’s Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards.

The talented students from Celbridge, Kildare town, Clane, Maynooth and Crookstown caught the attention of the judging panel and will now attend the awards ceremony in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on May 17.

Scoil Mochua in Cellbridge has been shortlisted in the Best Overall School Musical category for its production of ‘Annie Junior’. Judges praised the performance by 4th, 5th and 6th class students and said the cast “were brilliant”.

Scoil Mochua has also been shortlisted in the Best Choreography category for the same production of ‘Annie Junior’. Judges commended the choreography and how the students “worked together as a team”.

St. Laurence’s N.S. in Crookstown has been shortlisted in the Best Original Production category for its production of ‘Michael D and the Tayto Factory’. Judges praised the performance by 5th and 6th class students for their “wonderful sense of comedic timing”.

St. Brigid’s Primary School in Kildare Town has been shortlisted in the Best Musical Number category for its performance of Anchors Away in the school production of ‘Pirates of the Curry Bean’ by 5th and 6th class students. Judges commented it “was so much fun to watch because of the great acting skills”.

5th class student Anna Leavy from St. Brigid’s Primary School has also been shortlisted in the Best Female Performance in a Leading Role category for her performance as Pearl Periwinkle in the school production of ‘Pirates of the Curry Bean’. Judges noted that Anna “anchored the show with a very strong performance”.

4th year student Ally Hobbs from Maynooth Post Primary School has been shortlisted in the Best Female Performance in a Leading Role category for her performance as Eva Perón in the production of ‘Evita’. Judges commented that Ally had “poise, grace and substance like the real Eva herself”.

6th year student Hugh Keogh from Schoil Mhuire Community School in Clane has been shortlisted in the Best Short Scene Script category for his script titled ‘CAT’. Judges commended Hugh for his “cleverly written piece that captured the judges attention”.

This is the fourth year of the awards, which were set up by Bord Gáis Energy to recognise and reward participation in the dramatic arts in schools around Ireland.

Commenting on the shortlist Irene Gowing from Bord Gáis Energy said: “Year on year the standard of entries blows us away, and this year has been no different! Entries across all categories have been so impressive meaning this year’s judges have had a very difficult task trying to narrow down our shortlist.

“On behalf of the judging panel, I would like to thank all of the Kildare schools who entered and congratulate the five schools shortlisted. We look forward to seeing them at the Awards ceremony on the 17 May 2017.”