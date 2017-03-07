Kildare public urged to make community policing submissions

Members of the public are being urged to make submissions on how they would like to see community policing developing throughout the county.

The call was made at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee yesterday evening at Aras Chill Dara.

Senior Garda management explained that they are in the process of re-designing their local community efforts.

And Srgt Gavin Dunphy explained that a structure is being devised at present that will form the future of community policing. He asked that members of the public to email gavin.m.dunphy@garda.ie before April 1 with their ideas and suggestions.

The meeting also discussed crime rates, which, accross a variety of categories are generally down when compared to the same period last year.

And a plan to introduce a register of scramblers and quad bikes was announced.