Kildare public urged to make community policing submissions

Ideas welcomed by April 1

Conor McHugh

Reporter:

Conor McHugh

Email:

conor@leinsterleader.ie

Members of the public are being urged to make submissions on how they would like to see community policing developing throughout the county.

The call was made at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee yesterday evening at Aras Chill Dara.

Senior Garda management explained that they are in the process of re-designing their local community efforts.

And Srgt Gavin Dunphy explained that a structure is being devised at present that will form the future of community policing. He asked that members of the public to email gavin.m.dunphy@garda.ie before April 1 with their ideas and suggestions.

The meeting also discussed crime rates, which, accross a variety of categories are generally down when compared to the same period last year.

And a plan to introduce a register of scramblers and quad bikes was announced.