Kildare recovering from impact of Storm Doris

As the 120 km per hour gusts of wind die down and the rain begins to ease this morning, the impact of Storm Doris is being assessed across the county.

Fallen trees hampered traffic on many roads, causing disruption for motorists on their way to work.

The Sallins road into Naas was blocked by a tree. Traffic was slowed near the Canal Bridge on the Straffan- Kill road when a tree crashed down partially blocking the road.

Another tree had also fallen further up the road.

In Rathangan, a fallen tree was reported near the Meadows estate.

Gale force winds and gusts of up to 120 km per hour were reported throughout the night and early morning. The ESB reported there are currently 46,000 customers without power across the country including Celbridge.

“Damage has been caused by high winds causing broken electricity lines and damage to poles and other equipment. Falling timber has also caused considerable damage to the electricity network,” it said.

“ESB Networks is currently assessing the damage and crews are being mobilised to restore power as quickly as possible to affected customers, once it is safe to do so.”

Customers without power can check for updates on when their supply is expected to be restored at Powercheck and via Twitter at @ESBNetworks

For faults that are not appearing on Powercheck, customers are asked to log a fault at ESB Networks or call 1850 372 999 or +353 21 2382410.

The ESB has warned “If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999 or +353 21 2382410."