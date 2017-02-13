Vehicle Registration Tax office to close in Naas

The Revenue Commissioners intend to close an office in Naas shortly.

The Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) office has been located at St David’s House, off North Main Street since 1992. More recently Revenue appointed the National Car Testing Service to carry out a range of vehicle registration functions on its behalf. Now a vehicle imported into the State must be presented at the NCTS centre for registration and this must be done within 30 days. A Revenue Commissioners spokeswoman told the Leader that for this reason the Naas VRT office will close “in the coming months.”

She added that when arrangements for this are finalised the closure will be flagged locally and with notices in the Revenue office and in public places around Co Kildare.

In response to a query about how many staff were attached to St David’s House, Revenue stated that it is a fully integrated tax and customs administration and staff are deployed, as necessary, across a range of business functions within the district. “As such it is not possible to separate the number of staff assigned to cover the VRT office in Naas. Revenue staff are assigned in a manner that ensures that customers are provided with high quality, customer centric services, to met demand.”

Revenue also said there are no plans to relocate any staff members from the Kildare district. “In keeping with Revenue strategy to enhance self-service facilities, customer queries regarding taxes and duties, including VRT, will by dealt with securely and efficiently on MyServices.